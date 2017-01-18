The Bulkley Valley Christian School is using music to help senior citizens and students find common ground.

Next semester, the high school choir will be reaching out to seniors to participate in their regular class.

Choir Director Klaas Kort says it connects two, sometimes distant, generations.

“It’s a way for the seniors to stay involved in the community and for the students to relate to people of a different age group and how they’re going to work together,” explains Kort.

“Highlights have always been when we sang at senior homes. We’ve always included some social time with that…it’s fantastic to see how students interact with seniors.”

He says all seniors are welcome to attend the classes 3 times a week in February, March and April for free.

He says the choir will be gearing up for the Divas Art Gallery fundraiser in April