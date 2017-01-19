Monday, Jan 30th is the launch date for the new increased BC Transit Bus services between Moricetown and Smithers.

The Moricetown Band says the very first trip will depart Smithers from the Roi Theatre at 7:30 AM, arriving at the Moricetown Gas Bar at 8:02 AM. The first return trip will depart Moricetown at 8:05 AM, arriving in Smithers at 8:37 AM.

Members of the Moricetown Band Council, along with Mayor Taylor Bachrach, will be among the first passengers on this trip.

Once implemented, the service will run twice a day through the week (Mondays – Saturdays)

The band touts the historical project, saying it makes ‘our communities safer and more accessible.’