A Telkwa family hit with devastating news over the new year is receiving much needed support from the Bulkley Valley community.

Seven-year-old Cole Palmer was found with a rare form of cancer in his spine that took his ability to walk. He had surgery on new years day.

Family friend Michelle Gazely says it was completely unexpected, and has since set up a crowd funding account to help ease the financial burden on the family while Cole is treated in Vancouver.

“It’a amazing how people in the community come together…it’s been really incredible,” says Gazely. “He’s going to be down there for eight months undergoing chemo therapy.”

Money is being raised on the You Caring Website

Gazely is also planning on setting up a BV Credit Union account as well as a Facebook auction

Gazely says the mother and father both aren’t working through the ordeal, and will be grappling with a mortgage, car payments and living expenses down south. She plans on raising $40,000 dollars through crowd funding with a percentage going to the BC Children’s Hospital.