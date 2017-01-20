Buying your favourite food at the grocery store saw little change in price according to the December Consumer Price Index.

Analyst, Zachary Glazier says the provincial and national increases weren’t far apart. “At the national level, food prices declined 1.3% in December compared with a 0.9% drop in BC.”

On the flip side, BC’s Food Index has experienced a downward trend in recent years according to Glazier. “The index posted the fourth consecutive year-over-year decline in December and the last prolonged period of food deflation in BC actually occurred from October 2013 to March 2014.”

The CPI at the Canada level rose 1.5% last month while the provincial increase was slightly higher at 1.9%.

Gasoline prices were up 5.5% in Canada last month while BC’s hike was much smaller at 0.2%.