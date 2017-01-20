Smithers Chatters Pizzeria and Bistro won an award through Community Living BC for their 15-year-commitment for hiring inclusively.

The store has had two special needs workers for a decade, something owner Chris Morsund encourages other businesses to embrace.

“Get in contact with the Highroads society and see who’s out there. They’re so thrilled to have a job and a little bit of responsibility. It’s an honour to have them at work,” says Morsund.

He says he wouldn’t trade his two workers for the world. He was surprised, yet thrilled, to receive the award.

He says the two girls he has working there fit in well with the other staff, something he doesn’t see changing anytime soon.