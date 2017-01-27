A man has been charged with firearm offences in connection with a new years day hunting incident in the Skeena Region.

Deputy Chief Chris Doyle with the Conservation Officer Service says the man was caught hunting moose with a rifle on a snowmobile while under a court ordered firearm ban.

“He was sentenced to four months of house arrest, a lifetime fire arm prohibition, and was ordered to pay a $100 victim surcharge; and his firearm was ordered forfeited.”

The man pleaded guilty in Smithers court on Jan 13th.