An advocacy group made a mining claim on Minster of Mines Bill Bennet’s personal property this week to show how easy it is, calling the current system archaic and a harm to rights and title.

“This should give politicians and all British Columbians an idea of how unfair the process is,” says Bev Sellars, chair of BC’s First Nations Women Advocating Responsible Mining, who made the online claim at the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia’s Roundup this week in Vancouver.

They say the process only takes a few minutes, costing a little over 100 dollars.

Official Opposition spokesperson for energy and mining, and Stikine MLA, Doug Donaldson, wants to see land use plans made in consultation with first nations to boost investor certainty.

“Land access is critical for the mineral exploration sector, and we need to improve on the online staking system,” says Donaldson.

He wants information brought together from organizations like Geoscience BC, BC Geological Service and First Nations to make those land use plans on territories.

Following the 2014 Tsilhqot’in decision (that gives First Nations greater control of territory outside of reserves), Donaldson says the current government has been lagging on fixing a problem that he says has been simmering for a long time.