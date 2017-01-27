The Prince George RCMP have arrested a third suspect from Wednesday’s early morning double homicide in the area of North Nechako road.

24-year-old Perry Andrew Charlie was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon.

Charlie has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder and one count of attempted murder; he is scheduled to appear in court today.

TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED WITHIN THE HOUR:

Superintendent Warren Brown says the first two arrests of 27-year-old Aaron Ryan Moore and 33-year-old Joshua Steven West, both Prince George residents, were made within the hour.

“Our officers acted swiftly after a report of this shooting on the 25th. As a result, we quickly identified a suspect vehicle and arrested two people in that vehicle,” said Supt. Brown.

He confirmed that a burgundy van was connected from the original investigation, but would not elaborate.

RCMP Supt. Brown says first 2 arrests – Moore + West – were made “within the hour” in the vicinity of the crime scene #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/d6kt8U8SRd — Shannon Waters (@sobittersosweet) January 27, 2017

Supt. Brown also says Moore has no relation to William ‘Billy’ Moore, former President of the Prince George Renegades Motorcycle Club.

The RCMP are also acknowledging the two victims of this tragic incident; 51-year-old Thomas Burt Reed of Burns Lake and 46-year-old David Laurin Franks of Prince George.

“Our thoughts and and sympathies are with the loved ones of the victims of this crime.”

Brown confirmed that the three suspects in custody were all known to police but declined to comment on whether the victims had criminal records.

When asked if the incident was a drug deal gone bad, Brown said “The lifestyles the deceased lived and those they associated with involved a drug lifestyle and a lifestyle consistent with activities that could lead to gang involvement.”

He would not confirm whether drugs or weapons were found at the scene.

The RCMP will not release the name of the third man who was shot. Brown would not confirm whether the man was still in hospital but said, while the man is lucky to be alive, he is expected to make a full recovery.

FOURTH SUSPECT AT LARGE:

Mounties are now seeking a fourth suspect in Wednesday’s double homicide.

21-year-old Seaver Tyler Miller is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Prince George resident is facing two counts of 1st-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Miller is described as:

– First Nations

– 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a heavy build

– Dark brown hair

– Brown eyes

Mounties are advised the public not to approach Miller, but to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Asked if he is concerned about retaliation in reaction to this incident, Brown said, “From a public safety, perspective, yes, I am.”

Mayor Lyn Hall attended the conference, but did not take any questions.

– with files from Shannon Waters