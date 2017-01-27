Wet’suwet’en hereditary Chief Na’Moks, otherwise known as John Ridsdale, says the province has been slow to come to the table on reconciliation talks.

The Office of the Wet’suwet’en are looking to make a Government to Government Agreement with the province.

Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation John Rustad says a meeting date has yet to be determined after the office’s request.

“We met with the Office of the Wet’suwet’en on many occasions as well as with the elected chiefs of the various communities and other hereditary chiefs. We’re trying to work out how best to work with the Wet’suwet’en people,” says Rustad. “We want to work in a way that’s going to bring the Wet’suwet’en people together.”

The agreement the Office of the Wet’suwet’en are seeking include recognition of Aboriginal rights and title, and shared decision making among a list of other initiatives.

Na’Moks says it’s been 8 months since they’ve been contacted on the matter, and are ready to negotiate.