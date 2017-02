The Village of Burns Lake are advising residents of a PNG gas leak on 8th Avenue between Center Street and Alice Turner Street.

Traffic is being rerouted through other streets as the crew on site searches for the source.

The village are reminding motorists to be cautious when driving in the area.

If you have questions, you’re encouraged to contact the PNG emergency line at 1-800-663-1173.

The Moose will have an update soon.