With a new board of directors this year, the Bulkley Valley Health Care and Hospital Foundation is ready to tackle health care initiatives across the valley.
Executive Director Laurel Menzel is confident moving ahead with a qualified board.
“We thought that it would be a good tome to bring in some fresh blood and mentor some people along, and get a nice diverse board of directors,” says Menzel.
She says additions to the Bulkley Lodge will be a big project looking into the future to help with an aging population. She says it will serve as a great asset to the Bulkley Valley community.
“You’re going to need lodging yourself or you’re going to love someone that does. So we’re trying to make sure we’re doing the best that we can.”
The new 15 member board for 2017 was sworn in in December:
Cori van Horn
Dale Perry – Board Chair
Gary Huxtable
Karen Benson
Kat Stroet
Keith Stecko
Kelly Ehalt
Laura Stanton – Treasurer
Mindy Stroet – Board Vice-Chair
Nicole Winterhalder
Nina Purewal
Sandy Estby
Sheryl McCrea – Secretary
Ted Bobb
Tom Stanton