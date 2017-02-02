With a new board of directors this year, the Bulkley Valley Health Care and Hospital Foundation is ready to tackle health care initiatives across the valley.

Executive Director Laurel Menzel is confident moving ahead with a qualified board.

“We thought that it would be a good tome to bring in some fresh blood and mentor some people along, and get a nice diverse board of directors,” says Menzel.

She says additions to the Bulkley Lodge will be a big project looking into the future to help with an aging population. She says it will serve as a great asset to the Bulkley Valley community.

“You’re going to need lodging yourself or you’re going to love someone that does. So we’re trying to make sure we’re doing the best that we can.”

The new 15 member board for 2017 was sworn in in December:

Cori van Horn

Dale Perry – Board Chair

Gary Huxtable

Karen Benson

Kat Stroet

Keith Stecko

Kelly Ehalt

Laura Stanton – Treasurer

Mindy Stroet – Board Vice-Chair

Nicole Winterhalder

Nina Purewal

Sandy Estby

Sheryl McCrea – Secretary

Ted Bobb

Tom Stanton