The College of New Caledonia Lakes campus has reached a milestone with the launch of their first Aboriginal Resource Centre set for next week.

The aim of the centre is to help all students with course loads with a dedicated space on the campus.

CNC say they acknowledge that Aboriginal students have specific needs that aren’t often met through other departments.

Regional Principal of CNC Lakes Corinne George says the Aboriginal Resource Centre will be integral to unity in the community of Burns Lake.

The new Aboriginal Resource Centre will be located in Room 109A at the CNC Lakes Campus.

An Open House is planned from 9:30 am – 11:00 am, followed by a Grand Opening Ceremony from 11:00am to 3:00 pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.