Those looking to stay safe in the mountains can head to an avalanche training day tomorrow on Hudson Bay Mountain in Smithers.

“We’ll go through various avalanche scenarios where people can practice using their avalanche gear locating people as if they’ve been buried by an avalanche,” says Director of the Back Country Ski Club Jay Gildem.

He gives a few tips on how to stay safe from avalanches.

“Don’t go by yourself, let people know where you’re going – make sure you have adequate gear. And if you haven’t had any avalanche training, stay away from any slopes that can slide.”

Gildem says those interested can bring their own equipment up to the prairie section of the mountain tomorrow by 9 a.m.

For updated avalanche information you can visit Avalanche Canada

Here’s more info on Avalanche Days