The Hudson Bay Mountain Resort will be offering up free firewood this summer.

“Basically all the stuff that a logging operation would waste and burn,” says Operations Manager Frank McBride. “We’d rather people use it to heat their homes…it will still wind up burnt, and in the atmosphere – but at least it will do a job on its way there.”

With air quality issues in the valley on the mind, McBride says the mountain feels a sense of responsibility. In the summer a large plume of smoke covered Smithers for a few days due to slash burning and frequent inversions.

“We were talking with the guys at the ministry, and they were really concerned a similar event could re-occur. We want to try to set the example…and try to keep the whole valley in mind, not just our project.”

After last year’s cut of a little over 23 hundred cubic metres, the mountain was able to send 300 cubic metres to Seaton Forest Products near Moricetown that uses wood larger mills usually burn. The remaining 50 will be for their firewood giveaway.

McBride says they plan on having zero wood on the ground on the mountain by the time the snow flies next season.