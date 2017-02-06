Houston Council will be looking to repeal their mobile vendor and busking policy at tomorrow’s (TUES) meeting.

They’ll also be looking at adopting a business licence bylaw that will help cut costs for small businesses.

The new bylaw will charge mobile vendors a yearly business licence costing 92 dollars to operate downtown, rather than the 300 dollar daily cost of an events permit.

Council will also be looking at whether they should give support to the Houston Mountain Bike Society to help them secure grants through the Bulkley Valley Foundation.

The mountain bike society says the move would help other non profits secure grants through the district and BV Foundation.

Houston Council meets tomorrow(TUES) at 7 p.m.