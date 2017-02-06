Northwest Community College is reaching out to those that are unemployed to take advantage of a free training course.

Employment Industry Liaison Lori Knorr says it will help end the sometimes vicious cycle of unemployment.

“This is an excellent program to help build that confidence (to) get back out again,” says Knorr. “If you got a bunch of skills you can go out and get a job in construction and it could lead to full-time work.”

The Labour Market Programming Course will beef up qualifications along with resume building and interview skills.

Knorr says it will offer tickets in chainsaw safety, traffic control, first aid level one, transportation endorsement, construction safety training systems and fall protection.

The program offered at the Smithers campus will run until June 2nd training 14 people for free in Construction Trades and Labour jobs. Applicants must not have collected EI in three years, and must be currently working less than 20 hours a week – applications are open until the 27th.

The program is funded through the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Agreement.

For more information you can call:

Lori Knorr, Employment/Industry Liaison

1-877-277-2288 ext. 5822

lknorr@nwcc.bc.ca