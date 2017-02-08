Creative BC is coming to Smithers to share ways the local music industry can apply for the $15 Million Dollar BC Music Fund.

They’ll be at the Old Church at 7 pm. on Thursday for the free information session.

Vice Presidents and Acting Film Commissioner Robert Wong says it will help artists learn how to connect to the industry.

“We’re also doing a round table session to talk to some key stakeholders about the challenges about being in Smithers and just being in the music industry,” says Wong. “And also to get some feedback…and things we could do to provide support for the music industry.”

Creative BC says the 15 million dollar grant money could be for not-for-profit organizations, music companies, BC-based festivals, venues, event producers and presenters. Wong says investments for certain music projects and initiatives could be matched by up to 50 per cent through the BC Music Fund.

The province also announced today 1.5 million dollars for a Careers BC Artist Program that supports marketing initiatives among several other projects.

