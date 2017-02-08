City West is warning the public about an email scam.

They say a fraudulent e-mail is being sent out from an ‘@citywest.ca’ domain in messages ranging from termination of an account holder’s services to a customer survey.

City West says the scam is aimed at collecting customer information and are calling on the public to delete the emails or pop-ups asking to take a customer survey.

City West says their employee and business email accounts is the ‘@cwct.ca’ domain.

They say they’re working to stop the email scammers.