Houston council has adopted a business bylaw that will keep the fees for mobile vendors under 100 dollars a year to operate on district owned land.

That’s a drastic saving in fees from the previous 300 dollar a day events permit that was needed.

Council also allowed the Houston Mountain Bike Association to use the district’s status to secure grants through the BV Community Foundation.

Staff says to do that, projects will have to be completed before funding is allocated via the district.

The district says that option is available to any non registered group in the community.