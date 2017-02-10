30 thousand dollars has already been raised for the Telkwa family of 7-year-old Cole Palmer who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer earlier this year.

Friend of the family Katie O’Neill says the money helps the Palmers with expenses while they’re down south for Cole’s treatment, where he’s undergoing a third round of chemo.

“It’s been unreal…overwhelming,” says O’Neill: “the parents are really grateful and can’t thank the community enough for their support.”

The Facebook Auction to raise money is still taking bids until tomorrow (Friday February 10th) at 12 pm. Donations on the You Caring fundraiser for Cole Palmer can be made until further notice. Most donations came from the Bulkley Valley and across BC.

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union has an account set up for the Palmer family for those that wish to donate.