The Family Day long weekend may turn out to be a messy one in BC.

In 2016, over 2,000 crashes occurred during this time resulting in 540 people being injured.

ICBC Spokesperson Sam Corea says the North Central numbers are very low. “Fort the north central region that includes Prince George only 20 people were hurt in 160 crashes last year during the Family Day long weekend.”

Challenging road conditions await drivers with snow, sleet, rain and even fog a possibility.

Corea adds motorists will need to keep their eyes peeled on the road. “The weather conditions can vary from location to location or road to road so we want to make sure drivers are ready for anything and to expect the unexpected.”

ICBC’s Dial-a-Claim calls have spiked due to the wacky winter weather.

On Wednesday, 3,965 calls were made across the province with 2,850 of those taking place in the Lower Mainland.

However, it’s been fairly mild here in the north. “The north central region is very quiet and average with only 167 calls being made.”

Corea reminds drivers that winter tires are still required on your vehicle until March 31 and to check Drive BC for the latest road conditions.