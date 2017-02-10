Burns Lake is now signing on with the regional district’s transit bylaw.

Mayor Chris Beach says the decision will help put to work the province’s Highway 16 Action Plan aimed at keeping people safe.

“It’s going to save lives. People are going to be able to travel east or west; Prince George or to Smithers…for five dollars, several days a week. And that’s the most significant thing about this – is providing safe travel for those in need,” says Beach.

He says council is satisfied with the five year operational funding and additional funding for the coordinator position by the province. He also touts the province funding the transit service 2/3rds.

Route locations and bus stops have also been worked out through the village by BC Transit, helping lead to council’s decision.

“It marks a new level of participation between municipal governments, the regional district and First Nations along Highway 16 and in the region generally…everyone in the region is pitching in to help pay for this service.”

Beach also says there could be economic benefits with Burns Lake as a hub for the action plan.