With all the communities now signed onto a para-transit agreement within the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, the bylaw is now with the province for approval in the next step of the Highway 16 Transportation Action Plan.

That means Burns Lake and Vanderhoof have signed on after continued funding needs were met by the province.

The Provincial Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development will now have to approve the bylaw that Chair of the District Bill Miller hopes to have back at the board by their March 2nd meeting for final approval.

“The regional district’s budget has to be approved by March 31st. So we have to have that bylaw back and in place so we can put that into our budget,” says Miller.

With the district as the agreement holder, Miller says it’s been a tight time line with the province on the transit plan, but is optimistic considering the funding schemes and the economic potential for the area.

Miller says with about 50 per cent of the district’s overall population living off of the highway 16 corridor, there will be a few community connector pieces added to the main piece of the transit system.

With everyone on board, Miller says they’re another step closer to having buses rolling down the highway.