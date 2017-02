BC still prides itself on having the lowest unemployment rate in Canada at 5.6%.

The January labour numbers were unveiled by Stats Canada on Friday and Labour Division Analyst Vince Ferrao says the province’s job creation is booming.

“Employment in BC increased by 82,000. As we’ve been seeing the past several months it’s the fastest year-over-year growth among all provinces with a rate of 3.5%.”

The jobless rate in Canada sits at 6.8%.