On Valentine’s Day, communities across Canada will host the Annual Women’s Memorial March to remember missing and murdered indigenous women.

For Brenda Wilson – Coordinator of the Highway of Tears Initiative – it’s an issue that has grown in awareness since her sister Ramona was murdered in Smithers 23 years ago.

“I’m feeling very supported with people being more aware of the situation here in Northern BC and the families that have been dealing with the issue for so many years,” says Wilson.

“We just want to bring awareness to the issue that this is happening in all our provinces.”

Wilson says law enforcement and Canadians as a whole seem to be taking the issue more seriously.

A Memorial Women’s march begins at 4pm in Prince George’s on Tuesday.