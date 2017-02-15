Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue will be presenting to Smithers Council tonight on the need for a new location for their building.

Council will also look to award a 38 thousand dollar contract to the Vancouver based contractor Public for a pre-feasibility study on the proposed Bulkley Valley Arts & Culture Centre.

Council is also set to make a decision on an Interpretative Trail project where a Grade 6 class in Walnut Park Elementary are planning a network of educational signs along the Perimeter Trail.

The Students worked with ecologists, foresters, town planners, Wet’suwet’en elders and historians to develop an understanding of the environment and our connection to it.