The Burns Lake Band has plans to bring a bio-fuel plant to the area in the coming years.

Band Chief Dan George says for the proposed 30 to 60 million dollar facility to be viable, they’ll be looking to their investment partner Hillcore Group.

George says the plant will source waste wood from neighboring communities to turn into energy.

“We’re looking at accessing as much waste wood as we can from the surrounding First Nations so we don’t have to burn it,” says George. “The thing that I’m after is becoming economically self sufficient. Because what we get from INAC (Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada) isn’t enough to run us.”

He expects around 80 jobs will be made both from the facility and through spin-off jobs with surrounding communities. He says that will include a fish farm as part of the proposed bio fuel plant.

With the project still in the pre-feasibility stage, George plans to have a more detailed plan in about a year. Right now he says they’re eyeing a building for sale near Burns Lake for the proposed facility.

George says so far they’ve spent 60 to 80 thousand dollars on planning for the project, and are looking at 2 million dollars through a provincial fund to get it off its feet.