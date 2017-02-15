Area A Director for the rural area of Smithers and Telkwa has decided to not support Smithers’ plans for a Portland Loo bathroom downtown. The decision will cut any regional district funding for the project.

Rural Director Mark Fisher says considering the current $195,000 cost estimate to bring the bathroom to town, he thinks other options could be explored.

However, Mayor Taylor Bachrach says there’s been a need for a public bathroom downtown for a long time.

“I think that staff and council have explored the issue quite thoroughly. If there were alternatives out there…having talked about it for a decade now, I think people would have stumbled across something,” says Bachrach. “Pretty much every project that comes before us we’d love it if there was a cheaper option.”

Bachrach also says the cost of the loo itself is around 90 thousand dollar, with other costs ranging from delivery, installation, location etc.

Staff says they have three locations on the table for the proposed Portland Loo;

– Braodway Ave. on the sidewalk adjacent to Bovill Square

– Main St. on the red brick sidewalk beside the Royal Bank

– 2nd Ave. beside Bugwood Bean

Bachrach says he’s heard from business owners downtown that they’re currently providing a public bathroom of sorts with the absence of a town owned toilet.

Councillor Phil Brienesse is worried the cheaper $150,000 option (that would be heated throughout the winter) would run the risk of providing a type of ‘outdoor housing’, and would be more susceptible to vandalism.

Town staff have indicated the Portland Loo can only handle temperatures around minus 15, and will have to come back to council with other heating options or shut down times in colder weather.

Council will be receiving a break down of the cost for the proposed project at the next meeting ahead of finalizing the spending.