Smithers Council is now officially reaching out the regional district, Telkwa, the Office of the Wet’suwet’en and Moricetown on planning for the proposed BV Arts and Culture Centre.

Council also awarded a pre-feasibility study to the contractor Public for 38 thousand dollars out of a list of 12 applicants. Staff say it was one of the hardest round of proposals to review and narrow down a final pick.

Councillor Gladys Atrill says including all the communities in the early phases of planning is key.

“Lets get together now and figure out the appetite and what the interest is early on so there’s no surprises,” says Atrill. “(And) figure out what it is that we can do together…and what do the different primary user groups – what do they want to do together..”

The plan is to move public service providers like the library into one location with council eyeing central park. That plan would go in tandem with an overall central park plan.