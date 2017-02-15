Skeena Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen is concerned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped the ball in his recent visit with US President Donald Trump.

Other than to shake hands, the two leaders met to launch the Canada-United States Council for the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs.

However, Cullen says important issues from the softwood lumber dispute to differences in policy around immigration weren’t brought up.

“I think it was a bit shameful, actually, that a so called feminist Prime Minister in fact offered some legitimacy and cover to a president that was anything but,” says Cullen. “We’ve been getting a lot of calls from constituents about softwood lumber. We hoped that Mr. Trudeau would have raised that publicly at his press conference in a meaningful way. We don’t believed that happened even though there’s a lot of concern across the country.”

Trudeau did commit to having both neighboring countries prosper and grow in jobs and the middle class.