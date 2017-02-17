Students at Muheim Elementary School immersed themselves in some French culture including french music, the traditional sugar shack, and of course snow painting today.

It was during Smithers’ version of the Quebec winter festival ‘Carnaval’ that helps people warm up through the winter.

Lisa Torunski, Chairperson of the Canadian Parents for French, says the winter event helps efforts for French immersion in the school.

“We want to bring French culture into the school and expose all the kids,” explains Toronski. “Carnaval is one way to that; to explain all the different activities and to have one fun week in the middle of winter.”

She says parent volunteers were planning for the day’s events for months, and with a bit of snow, says Carnaval was a success.