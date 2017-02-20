Telkwa council is looking at a new procurement policy for how they spend money and hire contractors.

Mayor Darcy Repen says the it will help the village get the best bang for its buck.

“The only policy we had was hire local, and that’s not necessarily the best way to spend tax payer dollars,” says Repen. “(We’re) also trying to make sure we’re supporting our local businesses and suppliers as much as possible.”

The policy says any spending over 250 thousand dollars will have to be cleared by the Chief Administrative Officer.