A grade six class at Walnut Park has been working towards bringing a network of interpretative signs to the Perimeter Trail in Smithers.

With council’s approval, the project is ready to move ahead.

The interpretative signs will be aimed at drawing people into the natural phenomenon around them as they walk along, or bike, the trail. Posted along the entire trail, the signs will each have a picture of interest including things like a birch tree, bear scratch or even a moose chewed tree. A few sentences with a bit of a back story will accompany each of the pictures.

The students worked with ecologists, foresters, Wet’suwet’en elders, historians and town planners to develop the network of signs.

A $1,000 grant from the BC Hydro Community Champions Program will help cover construction costs of around $50 for each sign.

They plan on having 15-20 signs installed by the end of the school year.