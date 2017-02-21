The Village of Burns Lake is looking to create a further incentive to beautify the storefronts and overall look of the downtown core.

The Facade Improvement Program in Burns Lake will match up to 5 thousand dollars for improvements to retail and commercial storefronts in the downtown revitalization areas.

In the past, Mayor Chris Beach says the program has seen great success.

“I think if you live in Burns Lake, or you have driven through in the last several years, you can’t help but notice the huge improvement in our storefronts. A lot of business owners have participated by putting up new signs, new siding, news windows..,” says Beach.

He says the village has been nearly fully subscribed to the program over the last couple of years resulting in its ‘huge success.’

Applications will be accepted until March 10th. The entire 2017 program has 20 thousand dollars in the pot.