Stikine NDP MLA Doug Donaldson says this week’s announcement of a balanced budget won’t sway voters ahead of the provincial election.

Donaldson says things like increased hydro and ICBC rates under the Christy Clark government weren’t addressed in the budget.

“Some of these end up meaning an extra $1,000 dollars a year for families – especially for people in the north. Some people have to use electricity as heating or have to drive long distance,” says Donaldson. “They have starved services for years and now pretend to care coming up to election time.”

And as for the promised cuts to MSP, Donaldson says the current government has doubled the premiums during their time in office.

The budget promises a 50 per cent cut in MS P fees for those that make less than 120k a year.

Finance Minister Michael De Jong says the province has made a record-breaking number in infrastructure to support services and jobs.

“The three-year fiscal plan includes taxpayer-supported capital spending in the amount of $13.7 billion, the highest level ever reflecting investments in roads, schools, hospitals, and public safety.”

“Budget 2017 represents this government’s fifth-consecutive balanced budget, showing the benefits of a fiscal plan that includes steady, solid growth and managed spending.”

The province will also be providing nearly $800 million over three years for programs that support families and individuals in need for 2017, while almost $200 million will go to income assistance rates for people with disabilities.