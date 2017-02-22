Burns Lake Council is advocating for more nurse practitioners in rural areas after passing a resolution they’ll take to the North Central Local Government Association in Terrace in May.

Mayor Chris Beach says the resolution will look for increased funding from the province to hire additional practitioners, helping fill a health care void in small communities. He says two more in Burns Lake would go a long way.

“The two nurse practitioners we have in our community are very busy right now, and people are having to go to them if they’re not able to see a doctor right away,” says Beach. “Many communities in the north suffer from a shortage of doctors. I want to make it clear that nurse practitioners will never replace doctors.”

Beach says the village is working with Northern Health through a Community Sustainability Project to hire more doctors specifically for Burns Lake. With more practitioners in the community, Beach says it will also help ease the workload of local doctors.

For council’s resolution to make its way up to the provincial level in Victoria, it will have to be endorsed at May’s NCLGA, then at the the Union of BC Municipalities later in the year.

“I’m going to start talking to other mayors and councillors from other communities in the north and from rural areas to see if they have similar needs. And I’m kind of predicting that I’m going to find a lot of support,” says Beach.