The Bulkley Valley Health Care and Hospital Foundation are planning an overhaul of the dining room in the Bulkley Lodge to help improve the lives of seniors.

It will allow the residents more flexibility and privacy around mealtimes, explains Executive Director Laurel Menzel. She says new equipment will allow them to transition to a table side meal service.

“It puts the control back in the residents’ lap where it should be. It lets them select what they want to eat, and when thy want to eat,” says Menzel. She says that will include breakfast anytime.

There are also plans to have partitions to create more privacy for those that need it during mealtime as part of the Dining Room Quality improvements Project.

“Those people are members of this community – and the loved ones of other members in this community – and I think we need to look after them and look after the Bulkley Lodge,” says Menzel.

The upgrade to the dining room, including some painting and aesthetic improvements, will cost an estimated 25 thousand dollars.

Menzel says they’ll be ramping up fundraising efforts before announcing a start or completion date for the project.

“We’re going to be putting a plan in place and see how we can get the community involved.”

This week the local Subway gave them a 1600 dollar check for their Nov/Dec Cookies for Care drive. Seabridge Gold will also be matching $1,000 dollars they collected through a raffle.

You can donate at bvhealthfoundation.ca