It’s been 50 years since Sandman Hotels started in Smithers.

VP of Marketing Salim Kassam says the company has built one hotel each year since they started, and are now international.

“So, it’s been a pretty big journey,” says Kassam. “Every successful business has to be successful in every step it takes…and the first successful step was Smithers.”

They now have 51 hotels and are breaking into the USA and UK.

For their 50th anniversary, they’re giving way one free night to a random guest at a different hotel each night.