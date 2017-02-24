A sacred building in the Historical ‘Ksan Village has been damaged by vandals this month leaving local elders devastated.

The Gitanmaax Band says the totem pole door of the Wolf House has been kicked off its hinges.

No historical artifacts were stolen from the building after the band emptied it for the winter.

A similar incident was reported where headstones at the cemetery were damaged.

Elders will now have to decide how the door will be repaired.

The Band also says the maintenance building has been repeatedly broken into where tools have been stolen.

Hazelton RCMP is investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 250 824 5244.