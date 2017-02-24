Some final details are being worked out before Burns Lake approves the official community plan.

Mayor Chris Beach says the plan lays out a vision around land use and future planning over the next five years.

“Where we want our community to go, and what we want it to look like,” says Beach. That includes principals, guidelines, and services they’ll need as a community going into the future.

Council repealed the plan to deal with one parcel of private land.

Beach says the OCP will be completed in the next few months.