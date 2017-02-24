Northern Health has reported over 5 thousand patients may be affected by inconsistencies with the reading and reporting of radiology images at the Mills Memorial Hospital.

That includes CT scans, Ultrasounds and general x-rays that were read by one radiologist between October 2016 and January.

The radiologist has since taken voluntary leave as the quality concerns are investigated.

Northern Health says a group of radiologists in Vancouver are assisting with the reading of more than 8 thousand images – they plan to have that complete by March.

In the meantime, they’re notifying patients and physicians.