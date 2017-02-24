Building owners in downtown Smithers will be able to get up to $1,000 for upgrades to their store front signs.

A local expert panel will judge applicants based on contributions to the alpine theme.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says the Storefront Spruce-up Grant will enhance the character of the downtown.

“We’re hoping to really make a significant difference in the feel of our downtown in one season,” says Bachrach. “It’s open, not to just businesses, but organizations, or anyone that has a building that needs an upgrade to signage.”

The grant will pay for upgrades including lighting, installation and even design to new or old signs. Ony those in the downtown core between King and Queen St., and Railway Ave. and Highway 16 can qualify.

The Northern Development Initiative Trust grant will give out a total of $20,000, allowing a total of 20 signs.

The deadline to apply is March 31st.