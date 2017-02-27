This year’s BC Senior Secondary Curling Championship will be in Smithers this week with games running Thursday through Saturday at the curling centre.

Curling Coach Laurence Turney says the Smithers High School Boys Curling Team will be welcoming 16 teams from across the province.

“It’s great, we got teams coming from the lower mainland, Vancouver Island, the Okanagan. The closer teams are the girls’ team from Kitimat and our team from Smithers,” says Turney.

“Whoever wins the most games gets the championship. There’s 8 boys teams and 8 girls teams.”

The Smithers Boys Team will be defending their podium finishes from the last three years.

Turney encourages the public to come out to the competition and cheer on the local boy’s team.

“We start at 8 o’clock in the morning and go to about 9:30 at night. Pretty much any time of the day you can find someone curling.”