Smithers Council will be meeting tomorrow(TUES)night to approve the 195 thousand dollar cost of installing a Portland Loo downtown.

Staff are recommending the outdoor bathroom be installed on the property adjacent to Bugwood Bean on Main St.

The purchase cost of the Portland Loo from Portland, Oregon-based Madden Fabrication rings in at 101.3 thousand US dollars – excluding the exchange rate.

Council will also look to approve the alternative approval process for borrowing 3 million for the Airport Modernization Project.

Council meets tomorrow at 6:30.