The BC Federation of Students is advocating for Adult Basic Education to be fully funded by the province in a push to make high school equivalency courses free.

Upgrade costs for adult students are roughly 500 to 600 dollars per course, according to Chairperson of the Federation Simka Marshall.

She says the federation has been working since 2015 to make high school upgrades free for adults. So far, they have the endorsement of 12 municipalities across the province.

“The province cut 6.9 million dollars in funding to ABE in 2014, and that was the same year when they had an 800 million dollar surplus. So really, that’s pennies when compared to the surplus they’ve been having in the past few years,” says Marshall. “The province paid for it before. As a society, we have certain values; accessible health care, keeping k-12 education free – those are things we’ve already agreed on.”

The province says to ensure adult upgrading courses remain sustainable, they introduced tuition for adults to make way for upfront grants to eligible low-income students in 2015.

“They shifted the money away from the actual courses themselves into this very bureaucratic grant program,” says Marshall. “You basically have to make less than 12 dollars an hour to access these grants.”

The BCFS is looking for Smithers Council’s endorsement at Tuesday’s meeting, where Lenda Girard with the Northwest Community College Students’ Union will be making the delegation.

“They cut it, but they keep putting more grants and funding towards trades. But if they (students) don’t have the high school equivalent in math or English, how can they access those trades courses?” says Girard.