Telkwa has passed a resolution calling for municipalities to have more authority to set taxation penalties.

Council plans on taking the resolution to the North Central Local Government Association, the Union of BC Municipalities, and eventually the province.

Mayor Darcy Repen says it stems from issues with the 10 per cent late penalty.

“Other jurisdictions don’t have that, certainly the private sector doesn’t have that. Typically, their penalties are based on how late the payment is, whereas with our municipal taxation – if you’re one day late it’s 10 per cent,” says Repen.

He says if penalties were based on how late the payment was made, it would create an incentive for people to pay sooner, rather than leaving it for months.

“We want to get those payments in quickly.”

The Village will also be taking a proactive approach in reminding residents to pay property taxes on time – especially regarding payments via mail.