A technologically innovative program has helped five budding entrepreneurs in the Bulkley Valley get their start and access markets.

Over $444,000 in revenue was generated by the five companies over the last three months while also adding three new jobs.

Allen Stroet with the BV Economic Development Association says The Venture Acceleration Program allows the entrepreneurs access to a high level of business coaching from experienced experts.

“Who have commercialised new technologies themselves,” explains Stroet.

He says innovation is the most important aspect regarding manufacturing or added value to the economy.

“You see raw logs being shipped out to China because it’s cheaper to mill them there. well, with innovation it doesn’t work that way. Usually, with innovation, the jobs stay where the innovation occurred,” says Stroet.

The Venture Acceleration Program, that’s funded by the province, has provided a boost to the local economy and has been a great success over the last two years, says Stroet.