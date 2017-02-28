The property adjacent to Bugwood Bean on Second Ave. is now the proposed location of the Portland Loo outdoor bathroom planned for downtown Smithers.

Council also unanimously approved the estimated 195 thousand dollar cost for its purchase and installation.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says the decision came after a lot of feedback from residents.

“Yes, this unit has a larger capital cost at the front end. Over the life of the facility, our hope is that the operating costs will be less because there will be less graffiti, less vandalism – you won’t have to heat it,” says Bachrach.

Bachrach says he heard feedback both against and for the project. He says part of what he heard led him to agree that Second Ave. is the place.

“It’s central – if you look at Main Steet from the highway all the way to Rail Ave. Second Ave. puts you in the middle of the action,” says Bachrach.

Councillor Shelly Browne was concerned with the regional district not endorsing the project, cutting their monetary contribution.

Councillor Frank Wray, who says he’s been opposed to a bathroom downtown for years because of safety concerns, says the new location is sufficient. He also says the estimated cost goes in line with what public bathrooms cost.

Before choosing the Portland Loo, council looked at the option of a wood frame bathroom with an estimated cost of 150 thousand dollars.

Council plans on having the bathroom installed for the summer season.