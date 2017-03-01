The Alternative Approval Process for the borrowing of 3 million dollars for the Smithers Airport Modernization Project will start March 16th and end April 19th.

Ten per cent of the eligible Smithers’ voters can stop council from borrowing the money.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says there will also be an open house Monday, March 6th at the town hall from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

“I encourage folks to support the borrowing that makes this project possible. We were very fortunate to get 4 million dollars in federal grants so far for the project,” says Bachrach. “Come out to the open house and learn about the modernization project. It’s something I’m really excited about – I think it’s going to position our community really well.”

Bachrach says the town’s contribution for the 8.17 million dollar project will be funded through airport fees, and won’t affect taxation. The money collected by outgoing passengers will be placed in a reserve that will pay off the 3 million over a 20 year period.

Council originally tried to approve the borrowing of 2 million, which was halted due to a technicality.

The cost of the project also increased by $2.17 million due to cost escalation and unforeseen costs.

The project will include a terminal expansion and renovations to the existing building.