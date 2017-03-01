Telkwa will have increases to three of their transit runs after Smithers Council’s approval.

Two mid-day runs will increase to five days a week from three.

Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen says the important boost in service is the later departure at 5:20 p.m. from town rather than 4:50.

“Which is really perfect timing for someone who’s working till 5 o’clock and wants to get home quickly,” says Repen. “I hope our residents take a look at that…the schedules area really going to mesh for people working in town.”

The increased transit service is expected to be operational by September.